Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Lessened by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

