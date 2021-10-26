Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Repurchase $325.00 million in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

