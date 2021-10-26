Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Repurchase $325.00 million in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of ZION traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
