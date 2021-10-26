Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 1st

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $211.52 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,724 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.