ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and $1.47 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00070131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00077934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00103434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.94 or 1.00129140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.03 or 0.06678323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 65,180,062 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.