ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $69.79, with a volume of 17202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $668,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,920,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,246,392. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

