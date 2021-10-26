ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.47. ZTE shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 2,417 shares changing hands.

ZTCOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTE Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

