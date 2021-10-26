Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 250 at UBS Group

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $372.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.36. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $287.65 and a fifty-two week high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

