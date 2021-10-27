$0.01 EPS Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci bought 1,542,553 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth $93,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

