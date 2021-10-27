$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

NASDAQ TH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 100,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.70.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 97,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

