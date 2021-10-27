-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 34,575 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

