-$0.12 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liquidia by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 263,466 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 11.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.