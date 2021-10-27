-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMG. Roth Capital began coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NMG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. 84,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,812. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

