$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,944,000 after buying an additional 743,214 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after buying an additional 2,275,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,972,000 after buying an additional 411,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

