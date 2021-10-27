-$0.16 EPS Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCH. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $997,792. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720,969 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,755,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,267,000 after buying an additional 679,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

