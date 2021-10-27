-$0.29 EPS Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.27). Heat Biologics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

HTBX stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heat Biologics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 138,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

