$0.30 EPS Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

CHMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHMI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.