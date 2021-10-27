-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,577,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $633,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 359,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 4,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,013. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

