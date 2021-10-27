$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

TRNO stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 127.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

