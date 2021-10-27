-$0.62 EPS Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) will post ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

SNDX stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

