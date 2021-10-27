$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. Perficient has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $134.84. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.23.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 1,600.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after buying an additional 596,682 shares during the last quarter.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.