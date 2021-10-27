-$1.08 EPS Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

BTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,750,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,209 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

BTAI stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $861.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.06.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

