$1.59 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Comerica reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

NYSE CMA traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

