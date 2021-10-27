1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of FLWS opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

A number of analysts have commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $562,810.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,752,786.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $532,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,989 in the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

