10,450 Shares in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EZGO opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. EZGO Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

