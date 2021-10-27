11,138 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 14,625 shares of company stock worth $860,633 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

