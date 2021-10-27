13,889 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

