$14.70 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce $14.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $22.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $56.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.14 million to $82.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $88.35 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $113.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. 1,527,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

