17,398 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Steven Madden by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

