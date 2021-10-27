1,836 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $11.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

