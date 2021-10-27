$184.11 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce sales of $184.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.67 million to $190.10 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $136.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $714.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.38 million to $722.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $884.60 million, with estimates ranging from $840.62 million to $928.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $759,416.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,749 shares of company stock worth $2,252,202. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 188,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after buying an additional 74,540 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,017. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

