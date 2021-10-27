$19.56 Million in Sales Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will post $19.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $19.61 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $18.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $76.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.63 million to $77.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $107.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.98 million to $123.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 74,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,443. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

