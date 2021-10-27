$19.66 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report sales of $19.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $22.30 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $69.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $74.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.21 million to $94.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

