199,180 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Purchased by Hidden Lake Asset Management LP

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000. UP Fintech accounts for about 1.9% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $23,185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,077. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 114.01 and a beta of 1.73.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

