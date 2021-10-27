$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,500. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.