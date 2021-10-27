$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.89 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.