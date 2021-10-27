$20.38 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post sales of $20.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.56 billion and the lowest is $20.25 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $19.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $79.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.04 billion to $79.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,234,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $345.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,224 shares of company stock worth $106,932,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

