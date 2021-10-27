2,000 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $667.02. 37,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $676.49. The firm has a market cap of $295.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

