$201.37 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce $201.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.30 million and the highest is $205.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $223.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $821.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.20 million to $827.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 193,337 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 118.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 56,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

