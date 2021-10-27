22,400 Shares in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 73.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2,235.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 85,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,193.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of MX opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $864.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

