$253.86 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post sales of $253.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.80 million to $257.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $994.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $995.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPO. UBS Group began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of SNPO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. 51,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,078. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.