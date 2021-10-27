$253.86 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post sales of $253.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.80 million to $257.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $994.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $995.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPO. UBS Group began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of SNPO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. 51,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,078. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05.

Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

