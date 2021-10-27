27,615 Shares in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGB. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth $18,324,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 521,819 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APGB opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

