$306.78 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report sales of $306.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.70 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $302.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.71. 54,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

