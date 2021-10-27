$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also posted sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $443.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.92.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.