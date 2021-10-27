360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider David van Aanholt Acquires 89,820 Shares

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) insider David van Aanholt purchased 89,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,281.14 ($53,057.96).
David van Aanholt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, David van Aanholt 100,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.06.
About 360 Capital Group
360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.
