360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider David van Aanholt Acquires 89,820 Shares

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) insider David van Aanholt purchased 89,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,281.14 ($53,057.96).

David van Aanholt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, David van Aanholt 100,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.06.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from 360 Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.87%.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

