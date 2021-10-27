$362.75 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to announce sales of $362.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $383.90 million and the lowest is $348.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLMN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $134,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $239,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,766. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.