$362.75 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to announce sales of $362.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $383.90 million and the lowest is $348.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13).
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $134,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $239,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,766. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00.
About Hillman Solutions
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.