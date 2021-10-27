$372.87 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to post $372.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.22 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $307.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in R1 RCM by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 50.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 240,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in R1 RCM by 12.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in R1 RCM by 407.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 548,876 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 440,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,429. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

