$38.61 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report $38.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.26 million to $38.96 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $37.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $152.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.74 million to $153.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $158.83 million, with estimates ranging from $153.05 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Getty Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

