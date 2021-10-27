$39.56 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report $39.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.03 million to $62.04 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $18.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $116.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.38 million to $159.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.97 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $247.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,814. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

