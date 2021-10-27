3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.17. 56,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,729. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

Get 3M alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.