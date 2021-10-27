3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.31.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.16. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.